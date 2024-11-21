Frederick Gaudreau News: Shines in Thursday's win

Gaudreau scored two goals on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.

Gaudreau hadn't scored in his first nine games in November, but he had six assists in that span. The center played a starring role Thursday, tallying the Wild's last two goals of the contest, which included the game-winner. He's up to four tallies, 12 points, 29 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 19 appearances, and he's primarily played on the third line over the last month. He's just three points shy of matching his output from 2023-24.