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Frederik Andersen Injury: Not available Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Andersen (undisclosed) won't dress for Tuesday's game versus the Islanders.

Andersen was unavailable to dress and Pyotr Kochetkov was unavailable due to a roster technicality, leaving the Hurricanes with just one of their three goalies in uniform. Brandon Bussi will start the regular-season finale. Andersen may not see much time in the playoffs, but he may be able to suit up as the backup goalie depending on the severity of whatever issue he's dealing with.

Frederik Andersen
Carolina Hurricanes
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