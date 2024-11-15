Frederik Andersen Injury: Out indefinitely

Per Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer, Andersen (lower body) is out indefinitely, coach Rod Brind'Amour said Friday.

Andersen was injured Oct. 26 in Seattle and at the time is was thought that he was out week-to-week. But Brind'Amour stated Friday that Andersen would be "way longer" than the previous prognosis. Andersen was off to a great start, going 3-1-0 with a 1.49 GAA and a ,941 save percentage in four appearances.