Frederik Andersen Injury: Resumes skating

Andersen skated Wednesday for the first time since undergoing knee surgery Nov. 22, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Andersen isn't projected to return until late February, but this is an important step in his recovery. He has a 3-1-0 record, 1.49 GAA and .941 save percentage in four appearances in 2024-25. When healthy, Andersen is likely to reclaim the No. 1 gig, and Pyotr Kochetkov would shift to being the understudy.