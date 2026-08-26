Frederik Andersen Injury: Set to miss training camp
Andersen will not take part in training camp due to an undisclosed injury suffered during the offseason, the Oilers announced Wednesday.
Andersen looked poised to enter the 2026-27 season as the No. 1 option in Edmonton, but his absence from training camp could open the door for both Tristan Jarry and Devon Levi. Considering the 36-year-old Andersen hasn't appeared in more than 40 games since the 2021-22 campaign, he was unlikely to be a top goaltender option even if healthy. This injury could further impact his fantasy value.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Frederik Andersen See More
-
General NHL Article
Most Surprising 2026 NHL Playoff Performances: Risers and Fallers by the Numbers71 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Game 6 Picks: Best Bets, Predictions & Odds74 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Game 5 Picks: Best Bets, Predictions & Odds76 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Game 4 Picks: Best Bets, Predictions & Odds78 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Game 3 Picks: Best Bets, Predictions & Odds82 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Frederik Andersen See More