Frederik Andersen headshot

Frederik Andersen Injury: Set to miss training camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Andersen will not take part in training camp due to an undisclosed injury suffered during the offseason, the Oilers announced Wednesday.

Andersen looked poised to enter the 2026-27 season as the No. 1 option in Edmonton, but his absence from training camp could open the door for both Tristan Jarry and Devon Levi. Considering the 36-year-old Andersen hasn't appeared in more than 40 games since the 2021-22 campaign, he was unlikely to be a top goaltender option even if healthy. This injury could further impact his fantasy value.

Frederik Andersen
Edmonton Oilers
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