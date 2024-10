Andersen (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Monday's game against Vancouver, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Andersen sustained an injury in Saturday's 4-1 win over Seattle. He is day-to-day for now, and the Hurricanes will evaluate him further once the team returns to Raleigh. Spencer Martin was recalled from AHL Chicago on Monday to be Pyotr Kochetkov's backup versus the Canucks.