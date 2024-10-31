Frederik Andersen Injury: Week-to-week

Coach Rod Brind'Amour said Thursday that Andersen (lower body) will be out week-to-week, according to Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal.

Andersen was injured Saturday in Seattle and while it was thought the injury wasn't serious, it turns out it was. Pyotr Kochetkov takes over as the No. 1 goaltender in the interim while Spencer Martin will be his backup. Andersen is 3-1-1 with a sizzling 1.49 GAA and an impressive .940 save percentage in four appearances this season.