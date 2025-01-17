Frederik Andersen News: Activated from injured reserve

Andersen (knee) was activated from injured reserve Friday, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Andersen participated in the morning skate and is expected to be the backup goaltender versus Buffalo on Friday, as Pyotr Kochetkov is slated to start. Andersen is 3-1-0 with a 1.49 GAA and a .941 save percentage across four appearances this season. The Hurricanes sent Dustin Tokarski to AHL Chicago in a corresponding move.