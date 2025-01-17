Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Frederik Andersen headshot

Frederik Andersen News: Activated from injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 17, 2025 at 7:41am

Andersen (knee) was activated from injured reserve Friday, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Andersen participated in the morning skate and is expected to be the backup goaltender versus Buffalo on Friday, as Pyotr Kochetkov is slated to start. Andersen is 3-1-0 with a 1.49 GAA and a .941 save percentage across four appearances this season. The Hurricanes sent Dustin Tokarski to AHL Chicago in a corresponding move.

Frederik Andersen
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now