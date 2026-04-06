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Frederik Andersen News: Beaten five times Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 9:32am

Andersen stopped 25 of 30 shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Senators. The sixth goal was an empty-netter with 57 seconds left in the game.

Andersen has been rotating with Brandon Bussi between the pipes, but the former hasn't had the best results of late after dropping three of his past four starts. Over that stretch, Andersen has posted disappointing numbers, including a 3.37 GAA and an .829 save percentage. It wouldn't be surprising if the timeshare between Andersen and Bussi continues until the end of the regular season, but from a results perspective, Andersen is clearly the No. 2 option to protect the Canes' crease behind Bussi, who has posted a 2.50 GAA with an .884 save percentage over his last four contests.

Frederik Andersen
Carolina Hurricanes
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