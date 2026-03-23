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Frederik Andersen News: Beaten once in comfortable win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Andersen stopped 18 of 19 shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

Andersen was coming off five straight outings in which he'd posted a save percentage below .900, so this was a nice bounce-back effort for the 36-year-old veteran. He should remain the Hurricanes' No. 2 option behind Brandon Bussi, though, meaning his upside for the fantasy playoffs will be limited and strictly matchup-based.

Frederik Andersen
Carolina Hurricanes
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