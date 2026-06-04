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Frederik Andersen News: Collects overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Andersen stopped 23 of 26 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Andersen and the Hurricanes looked to be in trouble when they trailed 2-0 after two periods. The Hurricanes responded with three goals in a 5:05 span during the third, though Mark Stone was able to answer to force overtime, where Seth Jarvis won it for Carolina. Andersen has allowed eight goals on 49 shots over the first two games of this series as the Golden Knights look to be the toughest test the Hurricanes have seen in the playoffs. It won't get any easier as the series shifts to Vegas for the next two contests. Andersen is 13-2 with a 1.72 GAA and a .917 save percentage over 15 outings this postseason.

Frederik Andersen
Carolina Hurricanes
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