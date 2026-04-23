Frederik Andersen News: Dazzling when it matters most

Andersen made 21 saves in a 2-1 win over Ottawa in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Thursday.​

Andersen was tested, but at the same time he wasn't. The Sens went 0-for-5 on the power play, putting up just four shots. It included a 5-on-3 opportunity for 1:28 in the second period. Andersen is 3-0 with a sparkling 0.84 GAA and .964 save percentage in three starts this postseason. The Canes can move to the next round with a victory in Game 4 on Saturday.