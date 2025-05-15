Frederik Andersen News: Dominating play continues in Game 5

Andersen made 18 saves in a 3-1 win over Washington on Thursday in Game 5.

Anthony Beauvillier was the only member of the Capitals to beat him, and he didn't have much of a chance on the goal. A Canes defender attempted to rim the puck around his own net, but the puck caromed off the end boards and right to Beauvillier, who was at the top of the crease. He went five-hole on Andersen. The Great Dane has won three consecutive games, and he's 7-2 with a 1.36 GAA and .937 save percentage in nine starts.