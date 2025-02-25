Frederik Andersen News: Drawing start in Montreal
Andersen will patrol the road blue paint Tuesday against the Canadiens, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Andersen will make his first start following the 4 Nations Face-Off break -- the veteran netminder holds a 6-3-0 record, .914 save percentage and 2.12 GAA through nine appearances in 2024-25. The 35-year-old has dropped his last two starts after winning six consecutive games. Montreal is tied for 15th in the league with 2.91 goals per game this season.
