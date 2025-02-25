Fantasy Hockey
Frederik Andersen headshot

Frederik Andersen News: Drawing start in Montreal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Andersen will patrol the road blue paint Tuesday against the Canadiens, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Andersen will make his first start following the 4 Nations Face-Off break -- the veteran netminder holds a 6-3-0 record, .914 save percentage and 2.12 GAA through nine appearances in 2024-25. The 35-year-old has dropped his last two starts after winning six consecutive games. Montreal is tied for 15th in the league with 2.91 goals per game this season.

