Frederik Andersen News: Drawing start Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Andersen will be between the pipes for Denmark versus Czechia on Tuesday in the qualifying round of the 2026 Winter Olympics, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Andersen went 1-0-0-1 with a 2.58 GAA and a .918 save percentage across two starts in the preliminary round. Czechia finished with four points (1-0-1-1) and placed third in Group A during round-robin play. Martin Necas, Tomas Hertl and David Pastrnak started on the top line to begin the tournament for the Czechs, but the team has since split that trio up, spreading the talent throughout the lineup. The winner of Tuesday's game will face Canada on Wednesday in the quarterfinals.

