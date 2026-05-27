Frederik Andersen News: Earns shutout in Game 4
Andersen recorded an 18-save shutout in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Canadiens in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Andersen picked up his third shutout of this postseason. The Hurricanes' defense has been superb in this series, holding Montreal to less than 20 shots in each of the last three games, which makes Andersen's job that much easier. He's 11-1 with a 1.44 GAA and a .928 save percentage in 12 outings. Andersen is a virtual lock to start Game 5 at home Friday, with a win being all the Hurricanes need to book their ticket to the Stanley Cup Finals versus the Golden Knights.
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