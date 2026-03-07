Frederik Andersen headshot

Frederik Andersen News: Earns win despite subpar outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Andersen stopped 13 of 16 shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Andersen got back to winning ways after sitting out the 6-4 win over the Canucks on Wednesday and losing against the Kraken on Monday. That said, this was far from his best showing, as the 36-year-old veteran posted an underwhelming .813 save percentage in the game. Andersen has posted a save percentage below .870 in his last two starts.

Frederik Andersen
Carolina Hurricanes
