Frederik Andersen News: Earns win in low-scoring affair
Andersen stopped 24 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.
Andersen was outstanding in this win and did everything in his power to lift the Hurricanes to victory in a low-scoring affair. Numbers aside, this was a much-needed bounce-back performance for Andersen, who had lost each of his previous four starts. This was the first win since Jan. 28 for the 35-year-old veteran, though it's uncertain if he'll get the nod versus the Bruins on Thursday given the recent rotation scheme the Hurricanes have implemented between the pipes.
