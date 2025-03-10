Frederik Andersen News: Earns win Sunday

Andersen stopped 20 of 22 shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over Winnipeg.

Andersen has been alternating starts with Pyotr Kochetkov, but the 35-year-old veteran is making a strong case to see action on a more regular basis. Aside from winning his last two starts, he's posted a save percentage of at least .900 in four of his last five appearances. Andersen has gone 2-3-0 with a 2.24 GAA and a .908 save percentage over that five-game stretch. However, Kochetkov has been equally reliable, going 4-1-0 with a 2.40 GAA and a .904 save percentage over his previous five appearances.