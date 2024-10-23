Frederik Andersen News: Excellent in win over Oilers

Andersen stopped 33 of 35 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

Andersen was beaten twice by Connor McDavid, once in the first period and once in the second during a power-play situation, but he was excellent the rest of the way. Andersen has been splitting the early-season starts with Pyotr Kochetkov, and while the platoon might continue in the coming weeks, there's no question Andersen needed a performance like Tuesday's to bolster his numbers. Through three appearances, the 35-year-old netminder has a 2-1-0 record with a 1.65 GAA and a .939 save percentage.