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Frederik Andersen News: Exits ice first Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Andersen was the first goalie to leave the ice Monday, Julian McKenzie of The Athletic reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes at home for Game 2 on Monday.

Considering Andersen secured a 22-save shutout in Game 1, there was little question that he would get the nod for Game 2. Going back to the start of April, the 36-year-old netminder is 4-1-0 with a 1.81 GAA and .921 save percentage. At this point, Andersen seems to have cemented himself as the No. 1 option in Carolina.

Frederik Andersen
Carolina Hurricanes
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