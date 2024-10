Andersen was the first goalie off the ice Tuesday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports, indicating he'll guard the cage on the road versus Edmonton.

Andersen has been splitting the early-season starts with Pyotr Kochetkov, posting a 1-1-0 record, 3.05 GAA and .867 save percentage. Looking to the rest of the campaign, Andersen should continue to work in a platoon, though injuries have limited his availability in recent campaigns.