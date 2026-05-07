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Frederik Andersen News: Expected between pipes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Andersen is set to tend the twine on the road for Thursday's Game 3 clash with the Flyers, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Andersen is undefeated in the postseason, going 6-0 with a ridiculous 1.02 GAA, .958 save percentage and two shutouts. In fact, going back to the regular season, the veteran backstop has won eight in a row, cementing himself as the No. 1 option for the Hurricanes. In the playoffs, the Flyers are generating the fourth-fewest shots on net per game at 26.3, so fantasy managers shouldn't be expecting a high-volume night for Andersen.

Frederik Andersen
Carolina Hurricanes
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