Frederik Andersen News: Expected between pipes

Andersen is set to tend the twine on the road for Thursday's Game 3 clash with the Flyers, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Andersen is undefeated in the postseason, going 6-0 with a ridiculous 1.02 GAA, .958 save percentage and two shutouts. In fact, going back to the regular season, the veteran backstop has won eight in a row, cementing himself as the No. 1 option for the Hurricanes. In the playoffs, the Flyers are generating the fourth-fewest shots on net per game at 26.3, so fantasy managers shouldn't be expecting a high-volume night for Andersen.