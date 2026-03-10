Frederik Andersen headshot

Frederik Andersen News: Expected to face Pittsburgh

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Andersen is expected to start at home versus the Penguins on Tuesday, per Walt Ruff and Peter Dewar of the Hurricanes' official site.

Andersen is set to make his fourth start in the last six games -- he's 2-1-0 with a 2.38 GAA and an .883 save percentage over his last three appearances. The Penguins snapped a three-game losing streak in a 5-4 overtime win over Boston on Sunday, but they will still be without Sidney Crosby (lower body) and Evgeni Malkin (suspension) on Tuesday. Andersen conceded five goals on 28 shots during a loss against Pittsburgh on Dec. 30, but that game was on the road.

Frederik Andersen
Carolina Hurricanes
