Frederik Andersen News: Extends series lead to 3-0
Andersen stopped 18 of 19 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flyers in Game 3.
Andersen's stunning postseason run continues, as he's now won all seven playoff games and nine in a row dating back to the regular season. The 36-year-old has had more games allowing one goal or less (four) than two or more (three) in the playoffs. His success has the Hurricanes on the brink of a second-round sweep. Andersen will almost certainly be between the pipes for Saturday's Game 4 with the chance to close out the series, which would earn some significant rest between rounds as well.
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