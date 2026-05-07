Frederik Andersen News: Extends series lead to 3-0

Andersen stopped 18 of 19 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flyers in Game 3.

Andersen's stunning postseason run continues, as he's now won all seven playoff games and nine in a row dating back to the regular season. The 36-year-old has had more games allowing one goal or less (four) than two or more (three) in the playoffs. His success has the Hurricanes on the brink of a second-round sweep. Andersen will almost certainly be between the pipes for Saturday's Game 4 with the chance to close out the series, which would earn some significant rest between rounds as well.