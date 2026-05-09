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Frederik Andersen News: Facing Flyers in Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Andersen will defend the road net against Philadelphia on Saturday in Game 4, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Andersen is coming off an 18-save performance in Game 3's 4-1 win over the Flyers on Thursday. He has allowed two goals or fewer in each of his previous seven outings this postseason. During that span, Andersen has stopped 176 of 184 shots and earned two shutouts en route to a 7-0 record.

Frederik Andersen
Carolina Hurricanes
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