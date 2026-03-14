Frederik Andersen headshot

Frederik Andersen News: Facing Lightning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2026 at 2:16pm

Andersen will defend the road net against Tampa Bay on Saturday, per Adam Gold of 99.9 The Fan.

Andersen has won his last two outings despite allowing seven goals on 44 shots. He has a 10-11-5 record this season with a 3.18 GAA and an .872 save percentage across 26 appearances. Tampa Bay sits third in the league with 3.52 goals per game during the 2025-26 campaign.

Frederik Andersen
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Frederik Andersen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Frederik Andersen See More
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
2 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, March 7
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
7 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
13 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
20 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 5
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
37 days ago