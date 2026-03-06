Frederik Andersen News: Facing Oilers

Andersen will protect the road goal versus the Oilers on Friday, Adam Gold of 99.9 The Fan reports.

Andersen is getting the first half of a back-to-back and the harder matchup of the Hurricanes' two games in Alberta. He will be starting for the third time in four games, having allowed four goals on 44 shots over his last two outings. Brandon Bussi will likely get the nod Saturday versus the Flames.