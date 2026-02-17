Frederik Andersen News: Falls short in qualifier
Andersen stopped 28 of 31 shots on net in Denmark's 3-2 loss to Czechia in Olympic qualification round play Tuesday.
Despite keeping Denmark's net tidy in the first and third periods, Andersen allowed three goals in the second period, which would ultimately be enough for Czechia to advance to the quarterfinals. The 36-year-old netminer finished the Olympics with a 1-2-0 record, a .913 save percentage and a 2.75 GAA across three appearances. The numbers he posted were a step up from his current stats with the Carolina Hurricanes, which could give the veteran netminder a morale boost headed into the last stretch of the NHL regular season.
