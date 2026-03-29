Frederik Andersen News: Falls to Canadiens

Andersen stopped 15 of 18 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Canadiens.

Andersen gave up all three goals in the second period and didn't get enough help to overcome that bad frame. The 36-year-old has lost his last two outings, giving up seven goals on 36 shots in that span to follow a five-game winning streak. Andersen and Brandon Bussi are nearly splitting the crease evenly now, and behind the Hurricanes' sturdy defense, both goalies are in good position to rack up wins. On the year, Andersen has gone 13-13-5 with a 3.16 GAA and an .871 save percentage. The Hurricanes face the Blue Jackets for a home-and-home over the next two games, beginning in Columbus on Tuesday.