Frederik Andersen News: Falls to WIld

Andersen gave up just two goals on 24 shots but came up short in a 2-1 defeat to Minnesota on Thursday.

Andersen put together one of his best performances of the season in Thursday's contest but was let down by a lack of offensive support. With the Canes rotating netminders since Andersen's return from a long-term knee injury, it will likely be Pyotr Kochetkov between the pipes at home versus Utah on Saturday, which means Andersen is unlikely to play again until after the 4 Nations Face-Off.