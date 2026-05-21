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Frederik Andersen News: First bad game of postseason

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Andersen allowed five goals on 21 shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Canadiens in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Andersen wasn't the only one to blame for this showing after a 12-day break, as the Hurricanes' defense was unusually shaky. He allowed as many goals in this contests as he did in each of the series sweeps the Hurricanes earned in the first two rounds. Even with a dud on his line, Andersen is 8-1 with a 1.51 GAA and a .932 save percentage over nine playoff games. He'll likely get the chance to bounce back in Game 2 on Saturday, but the Canadiens have already proven to be more of a challenge than either of the Flyers or Senators.

Frederik Andersen
Carolina Hurricanes
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