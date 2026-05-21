Frederik Andersen News: First bad game of postseason
Andersen allowed five goals on 21 shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Canadiens in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.
Andersen wasn't the only one to blame for this showing after a 12-day break, as the Hurricanes' defense was unusually shaky. He allowed as many goals in this contests as he did in each of the series sweeps the Hurricanes earned in the first two rounds. Even with a dud on his line, Andersen is 8-1 with a 1.51 GAA and a .932 save percentage over nine playoff games. He'll likely get the chance to bounce back in Game 2 on Saturday, but the Canadiens have already proven to be more of a challenge than either of the Flyers or Senators.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Frederik Andersen See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 912 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 912 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 8-913 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 714 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 6-715 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Frederik Andersen See More