Frederik Andersen headshot

Frederik Andersen News: First goalie off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 12:48pm

Andersen was the first goalie to leave the ice ahead of Monday's road game versus Seattle, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports, indicating he'll be in goal.

Andersen is coming off a 27-save win over the Red Wings on Saturday, his first victory since Jan. 17 versus the Devils. In limited action this year (23 games), the veteran netminder is sporting an 8-10-5 record, 3.21 GAA and .874 save percentage. Given his underwhelming numbers, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see Andersen filling a No. 2 role behind Brandon Bussi.

Frederik Andersen
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Frederik Andersen See More
