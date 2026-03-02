Frederik Andersen News: First goalie off
Andersen was the first goalie to leave the ice ahead of Monday's road game versus Seattle, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports, indicating he'll be in goal.
Andersen is coming off a 27-save win over the Red Wings on Saturday, his first victory since Jan. 17 versus the Devils. In limited action this year (23 games), the veteran netminder is sporting an 8-10-5 record, 3.21 GAA and .874 save percentage. Given his underwhelming numbers, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see Andersen filling a No. 2 role behind Brandon Bussi.
