Frederik Andersen News: Gets 300th NHL win

Andersen made 18 saves in a 7-4 win over Columbus on Thursday.

It was his 300th NHL win. He is 300-128-52, including 74-28-4 with Carolina. Andersen is the second-fastest in league history to 300 NHL wins (501 games) behind Andrei Vasilevskiy (490). The Great Dane has always impressed when he's in the net, but injuries have held him back most of his career. This season, the 35-year-old Andersen has played six games (5-1-0), and he has a 2.15 GAA and .912 save percentage.