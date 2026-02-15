Frederik Andersen News: Gets Denmark's first Games' win
Andersen made 33 saves for Denmark on Sunday in a 4-2 win over Latvia at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.
It was Denmark's first win of the Games and first at an Olympics involving NHL players. Andersen put up a strong performance, and he will likely be in net Tuesday when Denmark faces Czechia in the qualification playoffs.
