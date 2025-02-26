Fantasy Hockey
Frederik Andersen headshot

Frederik Andersen News: Gets no help Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Andersen turned aside 14 shots in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Canadiens.

While his final numbers looked rough, Andersen had little chance on any of the pucks that got past him, as Montreal scored on two deflected point shots in the first period and then on power plays in the second and third. The 35-year-old netminder has lost three straight starts, and since getting back into the crease in late January after recovering from knee surgery, Andersen has gone 3-3-0 with a 2.88 GAA and .876 save percentage.

