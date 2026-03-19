Frederik Andersen News: Hangs on for fourth straight win
Andersen stopped 30 shots in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Penguins.
The wild back-and-forth contest saw neither team build more than a one-goal lead at any point, and seven total goals scored in the third period. Andersen still held on to record his fourth straight win, and fifth in six outings since the Olympic break as he works in a timeshare with Brandon Bussi. Over that stretch, Andersen has gone 5-1-0 despite a 2.95 GAA and .873 save percentage, as Carolina has averaged 4.5 goals a game in his starts.
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