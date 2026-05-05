Frederik Andersen News: Hangs on for OT win in Game 2

Andersen stopped 34 shots Monday in the Hurricanes' 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers in Game 2 of their second-round series.

Philly scored twice in 39 seconds early in the first period to grab an early 2-0 lead, but Andersen kept his focus and shut the door the rest of the way as Carolina's offense got rolling. The veteran netminder remains undefeated this postseason, going 6-0 with a stunning 1.02 GAA and .958 save percentage as the series shifts to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Thursday.