Frederik Andersen News: Hangs on for shootout win

Andersen stopped 24 shots in regulation and overtime and two of three shootout attempts in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Penguins.

The veteran netminder seemed to be cruising towards a win when the Hurricanes grabbed a 4-2 lead midway through the third period, but Andersen coughed up two late goals to force OT. The win was still his third in four starts since the Olympic break as he works in a timeshare with rookie Brandon Bussi, a stretch in which Andersen has gone 3-1-0 with a 2.73 GAA and .875 save percentage.