Frederik Andersen News: In goal against Devils

Andersen will get the starting nod at home versus the Devils in Game 2 on Tuesday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Andersen had been splitting the crease with Pyotr Kochetkov since the 4 Nations Face-Off, but will make his third straight appearance in goal. In Game 1, the veteran backstop stopped 23 of 24 shots in a 4-1 victory over New Jersey. Barring a drastic drop-off, Andersen figures to see the bulk of the workload in the postseason.