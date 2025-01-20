Frederik Andersen News: In goal Monday

Andersen will defend the road crease in Chicago on Monday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Andersen will make his first start since Oct. 26 after undergoing knee surgery Nov. 22. The veteran netminder was activated off injured reserve Friday and backed up Pyotr Kochetkov against the Golden Knights in his return to the 23-man roster. Andersen will have a favorable matchup against a Chicago club that ranks 29th in the NHL with 2.59 goals per game.