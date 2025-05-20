Frederik Andersen News: In goal Tuesday

Andersen will get the starting nod at home for Game 1 against the Panthers on Tuesday.

Considering Andersen went 4-1 with a ridiculous 1.19 GAA and .937 save percentage in five games against the Capitals, there was little doubt he'd be back in goal for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The veteran netminder has faced more than 30 shots just once this postseason, so look for his team to continue trying to limit opportunities for the Cats to put shots on net.