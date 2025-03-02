Frederik Andersen News: Losing streak grows to four

Andersen allowed two goals while making 28 saves in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Oilers.

Andersen gave up one goal in each of the first two periods before Edmonton sealed the win with an empty-netter after Andersen left the ice. The 35-year-old is currently on a four-game losing streak where he has surrendered 12 goals in that span. Overall, Andersen has a 6-5-0 record with a 2.29 GAA and a .907 save percentage. For the time being, it is best to proceed with caution when playing Andersen in fantasy even though he holds decent value due to his history in the league. Carolina remains in the playoff spot in the Metropolitan, meaning Andersen should receive a decent number of opportunities while alternating games with Pyotr Kochetkov in net.