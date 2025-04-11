Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Frederik Andersen headshot

Frederik Andersen News: Out-dueled in shootout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Andersen made 24 of 28 saves in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Capitals.

Andersen had a strong first and third period Thursday night but allowed four consecutive goals from late in the first to the end of the second period. He then tended a clean overtime before he surrendered the lone goal of the shootout to Washington's Pierre-Luc Dubois. Thursday's loss was Andersen's first OTL of the season, which brings his overall record to 13-6-1 with a 2.20 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 20 games this season. After putting together a seven-game winning streak throughout March and into April where he allowed just 10 goals, the 35-year-old netminder has lost back-to-back appearances and he has conceded nine goals in this span. Given his track record this season, Andersen should bounce back and stay a top option in the crease for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs.

Frederik Andersen
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now