Frederik Andersen News: Out-dueled in shootout loss

Andersen made 24 of 28 saves in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Capitals.

Andersen had a strong first and third period Thursday night but allowed four consecutive goals from late in the first to the end of the second period. He then tended a clean overtime before he surrendered the lone goal of the shootout to Washington's Pierre-Luc Dubois. Thursday's loss was Andersen's first OTL of the season, which brings his overall record to 13-6-1 with a 2.20 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 20 games this season. After putting together a seven-game winning streak throughout March and into April where he allowed just 10 goals, the 35-year-old netminder has lost back-to-back appearances and he has conceded nine goals in this span. Given his track record this season, Andersen should bounce back and stay a top option in the crease for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs.