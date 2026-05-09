Frederik Andersen News: Perfect run continues
Andersen made 15 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers on Saturday in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference second round.
Andersen is a perfect 8-0 this postseason. He leads all tendies in GAA (1.12) and save percentage (.950). The Great Dane has been exceptional this postseason, and he gets a much deserved rest until the Eastern Conference Finals against either the Canadiens or Sabres.
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