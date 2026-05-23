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Frederik Andersen News: Picks up overtime win Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Andersen stopped 10 of 12 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Andersen again saw a fairly light workload, but he let in a pair of goals by Josh Anderson. Nikolaj Ehlers answered each of those tallies, including with the game-winner at 3:29 of overtime. Andersen has allowed seven goals on 33 shots over the first two games of this series against the Canadiens, but he's earned the right to keep the crease as long as things don't get out of hand. Game 3 is set for Monday in Montreal.

Frederik Andersen
Carolina Hurricanes
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