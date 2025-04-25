Fantasy Hockey
Frederik Andersen News: Plays well in double-overtime loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2025 at 10:44pm

Andersen stopped 34 of 37 shots in Friday's 3-2 double-overtime loss to the Devils in Game 3.

Andersen played well enough to keep things close despite giving up the first two goals. The Hurricanes cashed in twice on the power play to force overtime, but a Simon Nemec tally 2:36 into the second extra session sent Andersen to his first loss this postseason. Still, he's allowed just five goals on 87 shots across those three games, and he's established himself as the Hurricanes' clear No. 1 in goal for the playoffs.

Frederik Andersen
Carolina Hurricanes
