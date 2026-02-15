Frederik Andersen News: Returning to Olympic net
Andersen will start Sunday's Olympic round-robin game in goal against Latvia.
It will be the second start of the Olympics for Andersen. The 36-year-old started Denmark's first group play game against Germany, stopping 23 of the 26 shots that he faced. With the team on the front end of a back-to-back Saturday, Andersen got the game off, but he is returning to the net Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Frederik Andersen See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 510 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break14 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Matthews Making His Mark25 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers31 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Oilers Play Five Times35 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Frederik Andersen See More