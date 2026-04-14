Frederik Andersen News: Roster technicality causes absence

Andersen was unavailable for Tuesday's game versus the Islanders due to a roster technicality, per the Islanders' game broadcast.

The Hurricanes really bungled their roster for this one. They intended to have Pyotr Kochetkov start, and he was on the ice for warmups but was not eligible to suit up. However, since he was dressed for warmups, that made Andersen ineligible to suit up. Andersen is apparently fine ahead of the postseason, but it's unclear how much he'll play now that Kochetkov is healthy and Brandon Bussi has shown skill to get wins throughout the campaign.