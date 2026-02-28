Frederik Andersen headshot

Frederik Andersen News: Set to face Red Wings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 11:40am

Andersen will patrol the home crease against Detroit on Saturday, per Peter Dewar and Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Andersen has gone 0-0-2 in his past two outings for the Hurricanes while surrendering seven goals on 64 shots. He has a 7-10-5 record this campaign with a 3.26 GAA and an .871 save percentage through 22 appearances. Detroit ranks 20th in the league with 2.95 goals per game during the 2025-26 season.

Frederik Andersen
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Frederik Andersen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Frederik Andersen See More
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
6 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 5
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
23 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
27 days ago
NHL Barometer: Matthews Making His Mark
NHL
NHL Barometer: Matthews Making His Mark
Author Image
Jan Levine
38 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
44 days ago