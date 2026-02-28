Frederik Andersen News: Set to face Red Wings
Andersen will patrol the home crease against Detroit on Saturday, per Peter Dewar and Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.
Andersen has gone 0-0-2 in his past two outings for the Hurricanes while surrendering seven goals on 64 shots. He has a 7-10-5 record this campaign with a 3.26 GAA and an .871 save percentage through 22 appearances. Detroit ranks 20th in the league with 2.95 goals per game during the 2025-26 season.
